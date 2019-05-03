Repetitive TMS effective for major depressive disorder: research
May 3, 2019 - 18:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) showed efficacy in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and comorbid anxiety, according to results from a study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, Psychiatry Advisor reports.
Researchers conducted a single-site, nonrandomized, comparison study of 248 patients who received rTMS therapy for treatment-resistant MDD. Among those included, 172 participants had a minimum of 1 comorbid anxiety disorder, and their results were compared with those for patients without comorbid anxiety. Depression and anxiety scores were measured using common instruments, such as the Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale, the 21-item Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression, and the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Scale.
After analysis, the researchers found that rTMS therapy showed clinical efficacy both in patients with MDD alone and in those with comorbid anxiety. In patients with comorbid anxiety disorders, 39.5% met response criteria and 23.3% met criteria for remission. In addition, the researchers found no significant difference between the groups with respect to response rate (P
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian sappers demine 25,000 square meters in Syria Armenian sappers in Syria have cleared an area of 25,290 square meters from mines since February 19.
Brain scans show promise in spotting suicidal thoughts The method begins with a sophisticated piece of equipment: a functional MRI. With fMRI you see a picture of the brain's activity.
Deleting one gene "may completely prevent pancreatic cancer" The NCI estimate that in 2019 there will be 56,770 new cases of pancreatic cancer and 45,750 deaths resulting from it.
Armenia defense chief, OSCE envoy discuss border situation Kasprzyk, meanwhile, unveiled the upcoming issues of the negotiation process to the Minister of Defense.