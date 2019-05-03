Repetitive TMS effective for major depressive disorder: research

PanARMENIAN.Net - Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) showed efficacy in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and comorbid anxiety, according to results from a study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, Psychiatry Advisor reports.

Researchers conducted a single-site, nonrandomized, comparison study of 248 patients who received rTMS therapy for treatment-resistant MDD. Among those included, 172 participants had a minimum of 1 comorbid anxiety disorder, and their results were compared with those for patients without comorbid anxiety. Depression and anxiety scores were measured using common instruments, such as the Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale, the 21-item Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression, and the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Scale.

After analysis, the researchers found that rTMS therapy showed clinical efficacy both in patients with MDD alone and in those with comorbid anxiety. In patients with comorbid anxiety disorders, 39.5% met response criteria and 23.3% met criteria for remission. In addition, the researchers found no significant difference between the groups with respect to response rate (P