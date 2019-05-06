Israel, Palestine reach ceasefire agreement
May 6, 2019 - 14:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Palestinian officials say a ceasefire agreement has been reached with Israel to end a surge of violence in the Gaza Strip and southern Israel that has led to the deaths of at least 25 Palestinians and four Israelis, Al Jazeera reports.
Gaza officials confirmed that a deal was reached at 1:30 GMT, and no Israeli air raids on the Palestinian territory have been reported since the deal came into effect.
The officials said Egypt and Qatar helped mediate an end to days of attacks between Gaza and Israel.
There was no confirmation from the Israeli side. However, the Israeli army early on Monday lifted all protective restrictions imposed near the Gaza area during the weekend's flare-up.
The Home Front Command instructed residents of the south to return to their routines.
The Israeli Transportation Ministry announced that all public bus routes in the south would return to full and normal operation. The railway line between the cities of Ashkelon and Beersheba was also set to resume later in the morning.
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S.-Armenia strategic dialogue in focus of upcoming meeting Grigor Hovhannissyan and George P. Kent will head the Armenian and American delegations, respectively.
U.S. urges Turkey against drilling for oil and gas off Cyprus "We urge Turkish authorities to halt these operations and encourage all parties to act with restraint," Morgan Ortagus said.
New test detects Alzheimer’s 8 years before symptoms appear The process is claiming to confidently detect Alzheimer's disease nearly a decade before clinical symptoms appear.
Moscow plane fire: Pashinyan sends condolences to Putin Pashinyan expressed solidarity on behalf of himself and the Armenian people, wishing strength to the families of those who dies or were hurt.