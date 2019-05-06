Prince Harry, Meghan Markle welcome first child together

PanARMENIAN.Net - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed a boy on Sunday, May 6, marking their first child together.

The newborn is seventh in line for the throne, following Harry, who's in sixth place.

The new parents announced the news at about 9:40 A.M. ET. on Instagram. The caption reads:

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.

The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

The name of the child has not yet been announced.