Prince Harry, Meghan Markle welcome first child together
May 6, 2019 - 18:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed a boy on Sunday, May 6, marking their first child together.
The newborn is seventh in line for the throne, following Harry, who's in sixth place.
The new parents announced the news at about 9:40 A.M. ET. on Instagram. The caption reads:
"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.
The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."
The name of the child has not yet been announced.
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S.-Armenia strategic dialogue in focus of upcoming meeting Grigor Hovhannissyan and George P. Kent will head the Armenian and American delegations, respectively.
New test detects Alzheimer’s 8 years before symptoms appear The process is claiming to confidently detect Alzheimer's disease nearly a decade before clinical symptoms appear.
Moscow plane fire: Pashinyan sends condolences to Putin Pashinyan expressed solidarity on behalf of himself and the Armenian people, wishing strength to the families of those who dies or were hurt.
Kim Kardashian wants to focus on prison reform after reality TV career If Kardashian West passes the “baby bar” this summer, she will be given the okay to continue for three more years of study.