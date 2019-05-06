Eating junk food "killing people more than smoking"

PanARMENIAN.Net - When it comes to following a healthy diet, smoking is considered to be one of the biggest evils risking our health. From the risk of developing cancer, cardiac complications, breathing difficulties and the danger of catching second-hand smoke, there is a very valid reason to say no to smoking.

However, a new study conducted in over 195 countries has pointed out to a bigger cause of concern at hand. And, it is much worse than smoking, the Times of India reports.

According to a study conducted by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in Seattle, eating bad quality food is increasing the mortality rate at a higher speed than smoking. Yes, you read that right. Your addiction to junk is actually cutting short your life and compromising on your lifestyle and health.

Not that junk food was ever considered a healthy food option to have, experts, have now pointed out that all those hours of binge-eating, mindless snacking and midnight cravings for chips, colas, donuts, and chocolates on a regular basis is one of the biggest threats mankind is facing and poses a grave threat to healthy living.

According to a study conducted by the Seattle based Institute titled 'Global Burden of Disease', following unhealthy diets and eating bad food lacking in any nutrition causes around 11 million deaths which are easily preventable. This figure, in comparison, is much higher than deaths caused by excessive tobacco consumption.

While tobacco caused over 8 million deaths in the given year, high blood pressure deaths caused by eating bad food killed around 11 million people.

The research points out the basic evidence and reaffirms what your grandmother has been trying to tell you for ages. You are skipping out a good dose of vegetables and nutrition for cheese laden corn starch based processed food, which is never a healthy habit to have.