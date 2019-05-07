New Zealand will vote on legalizing cannabis in 2020
May 7, 2019 - 14:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - New Zealand will hold a referendum on legalizing cannabis during the 2020 general election, the government announced Tuesday, May 7, Deutsche Welle reports.
Justice Minister Andrew Little said the vote would be binding, but it will ultimately be up to the next administration to enact the legislation.
Little said voters would be asked "a simple Yes/No question on the bases of a draft piece of legislation." The draft law will include:
- A minimum age of 20 to use and purchase recreational cannabis
- Regulations and commercial supply controls, limiting cannabis use and sales to licensed premises
- A ban on advertising cannabis products
- Limited home-growing and private cultivation options
- A public education program
Little said the coalition government was committed "to a health-based approach to drugs, to minimize harm and take control away from criminals."
The referendum was part of a confidence and supply agreement the Green Party negotiated with the governing Labour Party. Greens MP Chloe Swarbrick said the vote presented the "greatest opportunity for cannabis law reform our country has seen in 40 years."
She added that the draft legislation will outline a clear regulatory regime to "avoid any potential of a 'Brexit' situation because people will know exactly what the future holds, and how these changes will be implemented."
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Ameriabank, Citibank, ADB seal deal to expand cooperation The new facility will secure better and more competitive terms for Ameriabank’s clients engaged in foreign trade.
Adults more likely to vape if they live with kids: study Previous research has suggested that teens who live with someone who vapes are more likely to pick up the habit themselves.
Armenia's foreign debt down by $60 million in two months As of January 31, Armenia's foreign debts stood at $5.547 billion, but as of March 31 it has come down to $5.488 billion.
Biological barrier could keep cancer from metastasizing: study The research focused on a cell receptor called ALK7, studying its role in mice with breast cancer or pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.