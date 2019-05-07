Iran says will "overcome psychological warfare" of rivals

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran will overcome psychological warfare of the enemies, Iran's Defense Minister Amir Hatami said Tuesday, May 7, IRNA reports.

Brigadier General Hatami made the remarks in a meeting with the ministry's Karate team that won the title of champion at an Asian military tournament.

He praised the athletes' achievement as a positive factor to boost the hope and morale of Iranian people in face of 'the relentless soft war and psychological warfare of the enemies'.

The Iranian minister highlighted the importance of global sport achievements in a situation that 'the enemies are trying to weaken morale of Iranian people'.

The Iranian Defense Ministry Karate team was ranked top in the championships in Oman some five months ago.