Syrian army attacks militant stronghold with new missile system

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army’s elite 4th Division began a powerful assault on the jihadist-held areas in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate on Monday, May 6, .

Led by the 42nd Brigade (Ghiath Forces), the 4th Division unleashed a large number of missiles towards Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions inside the key mountaintop town of Kabani, which is situated near the Idlib Governorate border.

Using their new Golan-1000 missile system, the Syrian Arab Army pounded Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s defneses for several hours on Monday.

The Syrian Arab Army has yet to storm the juhadist positions in Kabani; however, the offensive is expected to commence in the next few days.

The Golan-1000 missile system was first introduced to the Syrian Arab Army last year; it was used in several battles, including the 4th Division’s offensives in Daraa, East Ghouta, and Beit Jinn.

The missile system itself was domestically-made by Syrian engineers in Damascus.