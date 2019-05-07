Syrian army attacks militant stronghold with new missile system
May 7, 2019 - 18:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army’s elite 4th Division began a powerful assault on the jihadist-held areas in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate on Monday, May 6, .
Led by the 42nd Brigade (Ghiath Forces), the 4th Division unleashed a large number of missiles towards Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions inside the key mountaintop town of Kabani, which is situated near the Idlib Governorate border.
Using their new Golan-1000 missile system, the Syrian Arab Army pounded Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s defneses for several hours on Monday.
The Syrian Arab Army has yet to storm the juhadist positions in Kabani; however, the offensive is expected to commence in the next few days.
The Golan-1000 missile system was first introduced to the Syrian Arab Army last year; it was used in several battles, including the 4th Division’s offensives in Daraa, East Ghouta, and Beit Jinn.
The missile system itself was domestically-made by Syrian engineers in Damascus.
