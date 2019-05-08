Militants attempt to attack Hmeimim Airbase in Syria
May 8, 2019 - 10:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - For the third time in the last five days, the militant rebels in rural Idlib have attempted to bomb the Hmeimim Airbase in the coastal governorate of Latakia, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to reports from Latakia city, militant attack drones approached the Hmeimim’s northeastern perimeter in a bid to bomb the Russian military installation.
However, the Russian air defenses were able to shoot down all of the unmanned aircraft’s rockets near the coastal city of Jableh, which is located just north of the Tartous Governorate.
The Russian air defenses have now managed to repel all three attacks by the militant rebels on the Hmeimim Airbase.
These attacks by the militant rebels have not ended well for them, as the Russian Air Force has repeatedly responded with a large number of airstrikes on their bases and installations in the Latakia and Idlib governorates.
On Monday, May 6, the Russian Air Force obliterated Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s bases in the Latakia Governorate town of Kabani; this would result in heavy losses for the militant rebels.
