VivaCell-MTS deal offers loads of Internet, Y tariff plan for 30 days
May 8, 2019 - 11:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On May holidays, when buying a smartphone by Samsung, iPhone, Honor, Xiaomi and other brands from VivaCell-MTS, customers get 50 GB of Internet and Y tariff plan for 30 days.
The offer is valid till May 31.
The list of the smartphone models within the offer are available here.
The devices can be purchased both in cash and by installment.
What services are provided within Y tariff plan?
- Unlimited usage of Instagram, Facebook, Viber, WhatsApp, Messenger, Zangi, Telegram
- 5 GB Internet
- 200 minutes for calls to all Armenian networks, +374 97 and +374 47 networks, as well as US, Canada, MTS Russia
- 10 000 on-net minutes after consumption of the 200-minute package
- 300 SMS to Armenian mobile networks
In case there is AMD 2800 on the subscriber’s account on the day of expiration of the Y tariff plan 30-day validity period, the sum is charged, and the tariff plan is automatically prolonged for 30 days.
The subscriber first consumes the 50 GB Internet package provided within the offer, then the 5 GB Internet-package provided by Y tariff plan. After consumption of the 5 GB internet package during the 30-day validity period of Y tariff plan, a 500-MB additional daily package is automatically activated upon the availability of at least AMD 100 on the account balance.
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Media: Ozil and Mkhitaryan set to leave Arsenal And highly-paid stars Ozil and Mkhitaryan appear to be two of those he is looking to offload over the close season.
Pashinyan: Putin will arrive in Armenia on October 1 Pashinyan was asked why Putin has not visited Armenia after it was announced that he was expected to travel to Yerevan in early 2019.
Google says its AI could detect early signs of cancer The company's technology could catch early signs missed by trained oncologists, Google Product Manager Dr. Lily Peng said.
Slovakia ratifies Armenia-EU agreement Slovakia has ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the EU.