Slovakia ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

May 8, 2019 - 14:14 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Slovakia has ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union in late 2017.

According to Armenia's ambassador to Ukraine, Tigran Seiranian, the Slovak parliament unanimously voted in favor of the deal.

The agreement will enter into force once all the 28 members of the EU ratify it.

The European Parliament, Sweden Finland, Hungary, Germany, Luxembourg, Great Britain, Romania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, Malta, as well as the Czech Chamber of Deputies have so far ratified the CEPA.

