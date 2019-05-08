Kids with depression have longer hospital stays, says study
May 8, 2019 - 13:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Children with depression admitted to the hospital for other, physical illnesses stay longer, pay more, and are at greater risk of death, a study from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School found, according to Philly.com.
Depression is among the leading causes of medical complications and death in the U.S. One in five children report episodes of major depression before age 18.
Researchers used data from the Kids Inpatient Database for 2012, a nationally representative database of all inpatient admission in the U.S. for patients younger than 21. They analyzed more than 670,000 cases of children aged 6 to 20. Most were older teens.
Kids with depression stayed in the hospital, on average, nearly one day longer than those without depression. The cost of their care was about $3,000 higher, and they were nearly twice as likely to die in the hospital. Depressed children also had fewer procedures than other pediatric patients in the hospital, even when admitted for non-mental health reasons.
Even when admitted for physical issues, children with depression are more likely to stay in the hospital longer, pay more, and be at greater risk of death.
The average age of patients in the study data was 17.5, so the findings may not represent the needs of younger patients. The study also did not look at readmission rates, though previous studies have shown people with mental health conditions are more likely to return to the hospital within 30 days of discharge. This would need to be studied for a full picture of healthcare utilization and cost.
The findings suggest educating physicians to look for depression in children and screening patients early may be helpful in improving patient care. The authors also suggest providing more timely psychiatric consultations for children can reduce the burden on hospital resources.
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Media: Ozil and Mkhitaryan set to leave Arsenal And highly-paid stars Ozil and Mkhitaryan appear to be two of those he is looking to offload over the close season.
Pashinyan: Putin will arrive in Armenia on October 1 Pashinyan was asked why Putin has not visited Armenia after it was announced that he was expected to travel to Yerevan in early 2019.
Slovakia ratifies Armenia-EU agreement Slovakia has ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the EU.
Vision for Armenian American cultural center unveiled in California The Armenian American Museum leadership met with Governor Gavin Newsom’s Legislative Secretary, Anthony Williams.