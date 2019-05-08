// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Pashinyan: Putin will arrive in Armenia on October 1

Pashinyan: Putin will arrive in Armenia on October 1
May 8, 2019 - 15:14 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Armenia on October 1, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a press conference on Wednesday, May 8.

Pashinyan was asked why the Russian President has not visited Armenia after it was announced that he was expected to travel to Yerevan in early 2019.

The Prime Minister said Putin and the other leaders of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will arrive in Armenia for the Supreme Counci session of the EAEU.

