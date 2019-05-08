Kim Kardashian helped release 17 people from prison in past 3 months
May 8, 2019 - 15:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has helped free 17 federal prisoners in the last three months, BuzzFeed News reports.
Lawyers Brittany K. Barnett and MiAngel Cody confirmed Kardashian’s involvement in funding the 90 Days of Freedom Campaign in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s signing of the First Step Act, which allows some people imprisoned on federal drug offenses to seek sentence reductions, particularly those serving life terms.
“She’s using her platform to shine a light on this issue,” said Barnett, who is Kardashian West's personal lawyer and one of the co-creators of the Buried Alive Project. “She really helped us with the work we’ve already been doing, and she’s helping us amplify the voices of the people who are buried alive.”
The Armenian-American businesswoman and TV personality made headlines last year when she went to the White House to talk to Trump about criminal justice reform, a meeting that was arranged by the president's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
That meeting in turn led to Alice Johnson — a woman in her sixties serving a life sentence for a first-time drug offense — being granted clemency.
“This wasn’t just a one-off thing,” Barnett said of Kardashian West. “This is a real passion for her.”
Kardashian West also recently revealed that she's studying 18 hours a week to take the bar exam and become a lawyer, perhaps as early as 2022.
