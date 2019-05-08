Syrian army begins offensive in Latakia, captures first area

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) on Wednesday, May 8 began their long-awaited northeastern Latakia offensive against Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by the 42nd Brigade of the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army stormed Point 1154 in the Jabal Al-Zuqayqat Mountains of northeastern Latakia.

According to a source from the 42nd Brigade, the Syrian Arab Army is now in full control of Point 1154 after they forced Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham to retreat further north.

The Syrian Arab Army is now looking to seize the remaining areas under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the Jabal Al-Zuwayqat region.

The primary objective of this offensive will be to seize the key town of Kabani; this is also Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s main stronghold in the Latakia Governorate.