Syrian army begins offensive in Latakia, captures first area
May 8, 2019 - 18:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) on Wednesday, May 8 began their long-awaited northeastern Latakia offensive against Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by the 42nd Brigade of the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army stormed Point 1154 in the Jabal Al-Zuqayqat Mountains of northeastern Latakia.
According to a source from the 42nd Brigade, the Syrian Arab Army is now in full control of Point 1154 after they forced Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham to retreat further north.
The Syrian Arab Army is now looking to seize the remaining areas under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the Jabal Al-Zuwayqat region.
The primary objective of this offensive will be to seize the key town of Kabani; this is also Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s main stronghold in the Latakia Governorate.
