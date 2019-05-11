Belarus extradites Ingushetian activist to Russia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Belarus has deported to Russia an opposition activist from the North Caucasus region of Ingushetia despite his fears of persecution for his political activitie/RL reports.

The migration department of the Minsk police on May 10 sent Ismail Nalgiyev to Russia without a court hearing and banned him from reentering Belarus for 10 years.

Nalgiyev was detained at the Minsk airport on May 8 as he prepared to board a flight for the Czech Republic.

Nalgiyev's lawyer, Anton Galshinsky, said the Belarusian authorities claimed they were acting on an international warrant.

On March 26, an authorized demonstration was held in the Ingushetian capital, Magas, to protest the deal reached to resolve a border dispute with the neighboring Russian republic of Chechnya.

Protesters called for the resignation of Ingushetia head Yunus-Bek Yevkurov.

The demonstration continued the following day and was violently dispersed by police. More than 50 people were detained, and charges were filed against at least 10 people.

Nagliyev says he fears he will be prosecuted for participating in the protest if he is sent back to Ingushetia.