Belarus extradites Ingushetian activist to Russia
May 11, 2019 - 11:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Belarus has deported to Russia an opposition activist from the North Caucasus region of Ingushetia despite his fears of persecution for his political activitie/RL reports.
The migration department of the Minsk police on May 10 sent Ismail Nalgiyev to Russia without a court hearing and banned him from reentering Belarus for 10 years.
Nalgiyev was detained at the Minsk airport on May 8 as he prepared to board a flight for the Czech Republic.
Nalgiyev's lawyer, Anton Galshinsky, said the Belarusian authorities claimed they were acting on an international warrant.
On March 26, an authorized demonstration was held in the Ingushetian capital, Magas, to protest the deal reached to resolve a border dispute with the neighboring Russian republic of Chechnya.
Protesters called for the resignation of Ingushetia head Yunus-Bek Yevkurov.
The demonstration continued the following day and was violently dispersed by police. More than 50 people were detained, and charges were filed against at least 10 people.
Nagliyev says he fears he will be prosecuted for participating in the protest if he is sent back to Ingushetia.
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian PM heading to Luxembourg, Belgium, China The next day on May 13 the Premier will visit neighboring Belgium and will depart for China on May 14.
Karabakh frontline troops control contact line situation The Karabakh frontline units refrained from retaliating the rival's provocations and continued controlling the situation on the contact line.
Azerbaijan says Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be allowed in for Europa final Ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva said on May 10 that "many major sports events have been hosted in Azerbaijan."
Jurgen Klopp slams Azerbaijan venue for Europa League final Jurgen Klopp has hit out at the ‘irrisponsible’ decision to host this season’s Europa League final in Baku.