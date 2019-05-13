Yerevan among cheapest destinations for Russian tourists

PanARMENIAN.Net - Online ticket booking service Biletix has analyzed the cost of flights during the summer months and ranked the cheapest trips for Russian tourists.

According to the information provided by the service, the cheapest foreign destination is the capital of Armenia, Yerevan, Lenta.ru reports.

In addition, the experts cited flights from Moscow to Minsk and from Rostov-on-Don to Bishkek among the inexpensive routes too.

Earlier, analytical agency TurStat had compiled a rating of cities in the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) that were going to be popular among Russian tourists during the May holidays in 2019. Yerevan was among the top 10 such destinations too.