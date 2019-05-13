Russian, Syrian forces restart attack on key town in Latakia
May 13, 2019 - 13:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian and Syrian forces restarted their assault on the key mountaintop town of Kabani in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate, Al-Masdar News says.
Led by Russian jets from the Hmeimim Airbase in southwest Latakia, the two forces unleashed a heavy assault on the positions of the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the vicinity of Kabani.
In addition to the Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) 4th Armored Division has let loose a large number of missiles from their Golan-1000 launcher; this resulted in a number of direct hits on the jihadist defenses.
This morning’s attack comes just 24 hours after they attempted to storm Kabani and expel the remaining jihadist rebels from the area.
However, despite the intensity of their attack, the Syrian Arab Army was ultimately unable to bypass the jihadist defenses, resulting in their subsequent withdrawal to Height 1154 at the southern slope of the Al-Zuwayqat Mountain.
The Syrian Arab Army is looking to capture Kabani in the coming days as they attempt to seal off the Latakia Governorate from neighboring Idlib.
If they are successful, they will be able to impose fire control over several areas in the Jisr al-Shughour District of the Idlib Governorate.
Photo. Alexander Kots/Komsomolskaya Pravda via AP
