Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders will have a brief talk in Brussels
May 13, 2019 - 15:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will have a short conversation in Brussels on Monday, May 13.
The two are expected to attend a dinner on the 10th anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership program, CivilNet reports.
President of the European Council Donald Tusk will host the dinner.
Pashinyan visited Luxembourg on Sunday and has already left for Brussels.
