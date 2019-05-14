// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Militant counter-offensive in Syria's Hama "ends in disaster"

Militant counter-offensive in Syria's Hama
May 14, 2019 - 10:24 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Militants launched a powerful counter-offensive on Monday, May 13 that targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions at the Hamamiyat axis in northwestern Hama, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and other militant elements, they stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in a bid to collapse the latter’s lines and overwhelm their forces.

The firefights would last for a short period of time on Monday and result in heavy casualties for all parties involved.

However, the militant assault on the Hamamiyat axis would ultimately fail after they failed to breach the Syrian Arab Army’s lines on more than occassion.

According to a military source in Hama city, the militants could not find any weak point along the Syrian Army’s front-lines, despite throwing several of their militants towards the government’s defenses on many occassions.

The source added that the majority of the casualties from both sides were militants that ran in front of the Syrian Army’s machine gun fire.

Since losing Kafr Naboudeh and Qal’at Al-Madiq, the jihadists have repeatedly tried to recover the areas they lost to the Syrian Arab Army in northwestern Hama and southern Idlib.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Jihadist counter-offensive in northwestern Hama ends in disaster
 Top stories
Nicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversaryNicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversary
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Mass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotelsMass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotels
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Arnault family pledge €200 million to help rebuild Notre-DameArnault family pledge €200 million to help rebuild Notre-Dame
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Armenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crashArmenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Scientists insert human brain gene into monkeys
Japan, EU reiterate support for Iran nuclear deal
Syrian army destroys militant missile systems in Latakia
Rally in D.C. denounces Turkey’s denial of Armenian Genocide
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Artsakh parliamentary delegation will arrive in Yerevan A delegation of Artsakh lawmakers head by parliament speaker ashot Ghulyan will arrive in Yerevan.
Armenia's foreign debt down by $86.5 million Armenia's foreign debts was down by $86.5 million as of March 2019, the government said in a Facebook post.
Council of Europe Congress carrying out monitoring visit to Armenia A delegation from the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe is carrying out a monitoring visit to Armenia.
Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders talk Karabakh in Brussels Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a brief meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.