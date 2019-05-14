Militant counter-offensive in Syria's Hama "ends in disaster"
May 14, 2019 - 10:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Militants launched a powerful counter-offensive on Monday, May 13 that targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions at the Hamamiyat axis in northwestern Hama, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and other militant elements, they stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in a bid to collapse the latter’s lines and overwhelm their forces.
The firefights would last for a short period of time on Monday and result in heavy casualties for all parties involved.
However, the militant assault on the Hamamiyat axis would ultimately fail after they failed to breach the Syrian Arab Army’s lines on more than occassion.
According to a military source in Hama city, the militants could not find any weak point along the Syrian Army’s front-lines, despite throwing several of their militants towards the government’s defenses on many occassions.
The source added that the majority of the casualties from both sides were militants that ran in front of the Syrian Army’s machine gun fire.
Since losing Kafr Naboudeh and Qal’at Al-Madiq, the jihadists have repeatedly tried to recover the areas they lost to the Syrian Arab Army in northwestern Hama and southern Idlib.
