Iran: Nuclear deal needs "shock therapy"

May 15, 2019 - 17:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Iranian foreign minister Kamal Kharrazi says the 2015 nuclear deal needs shock therapy, adding the agreement looks like a patient that needs right prescriptions, IRNA reports.

"As a matter of the fact, the nuclear deal is ailing. It looks like a patient that can be treated with good prescriptions, so some shock should be prescribed for it," Kamal Kharrazi, Head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations was cited by the French daily L’Express.

He criticized 'lack of tangible actions' by Europe to abide by their commitments stated in the deal.

Kharrazi, who also served as Iranian foreign minister, described the US actions as “psychological warfare” saying Iran has no absolute interest in starting an armed conflict “not with the US nor with any other country”. “However, we are fully prepared to defend our nation against any foreign aggression. If the Americans decide to take any action against Iran, it’s clear that they will face our serious reaction,” he warned.

