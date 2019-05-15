Iran: Nuclear deal needs "shock therapy"
May 15, 2019 - 17:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Iranian foreign minister Kamal Kharrazi says the 2015 nuclear deal needs shock therapy, adding the agreement looks like a patient that needs right prescriptions, IRNA reports.
"As a matter of the fact, the nuclear deal is ailing. It looks like a patient that can be treated with good prescriptions, so some shock should be prescribed for it," Kamal Kharrazi, Head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations was cited by the French daily L’Express.
He criticized 'lack of tangible actions' by Europe to abide by their commitments stated in the deal.
Kharrazi, who also served as Iranian foreign minister, described the US actions as “psychological warfare” saying Iran has no absolute interest in starting an armed conflict “not with the US nor with any other country”. “However, we are fully prepared to defend our nation against any foreign aggression. If the Americans decide to take any action against Iran, it’s clear that they will face our serious reaction,” he warned.
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Bookmakers believe Mkhitaryan won't travel to Azerbaijan Bookmakers mostly believe Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not travel to Azerbaijan for the Europa League final.
Europe Day events in Armenia will culminate in Yerevan on May 26 The EU Delegation to Armenia is holding Europe Day public celebrations in 5 Armenian cities and in Yerevan.
"Game of Thrones" fans start petition demanding HBO remake season 8 GOT is almost finished for good, and some fans have been voicing their dissatisfaction with how the story is unfolding.
Nominations open for 2020 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity As the world awaits the announcement of the 2019 Aurora Prize Laureate, nominations open for the 2020 edition.