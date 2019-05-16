Austria bans headscarves in primary schools
May 16, 2019 - 11:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Austrian MPs on Wednesday, May 15 approved a law aimed at banning the headscarf in primary schools, a measure proposed by the ruling right-wing government, The Guardian reports.
The text refers to any “ideologically or religiously influenced clothing which is associated with the covering of the head”.
Representatives of both parts of the governing coalition, the centre-right People’s Party (OeVP) and the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), have made it clear that despite its wide description, the law is targeted at the Islamic headscarf.
The FPOe education spokesman, Wendelin Moelzer, said the law was “a signal against political Islam” while OeVP MP Rudolf Taschner said the measure was necessary to free girls from “subjugation”.
The government said the patka head covering worn by Sikh boys and the Jewish kippa would not be affected.
Austria’s official Muslim community organisation IGGOe has previously condemned the proposals as “shameless” and a “diversionary tactic”. It says that in any case only a “minuscule number” of girls would be affected.
An Austrian ban on full-face coverings introduced in 2017 as part of an “integration” policy aimed at limiting the visibility of orthodox Islam in public life was criticised by police after it emerged that the law mainly resulted in the issuing of warnings against people wearing smog masks, skiing gear and animal costumes.
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Bookmakers believe Mkhitaryan won't travel to Azerbaijan Bookmakers mostly believe Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not travel to Azerbaijan for the Europa League final.
Europe Day events in Armenia will culminate in Yerevan on May 26 The EU Delegation to Armenia is holding Europe Day public celebrations in 5 Armenian cities and in Yerevan.
"Game of Thrones" fans start petition demanding HBO remake season 8 GOT is almost finished for good, and some fans have been voicing their dissatisfaction with how the story is unfolding.
Nominations open for 2020 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity As the world awaits the announcement of the 2019 Aurora Prize Laureate, nominations open for the 2020 edition.