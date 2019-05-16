Britons named world's biggest binge drinkers in new report

PanARMENIAN.Net - Britons get drunk more often than everyone else in the world, a global drug survey suggests, The Indipendent reports

According to a report examining the drinking habits of 36 countries last year, Britons reported getting drunk an average of 51.1 times in a 12-month period, which accounts for almost once a week.

For the survey, researchers surveyed more than 120,000 people globally of which 5,400 were from England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, between 29 October and 30 December.

English speaking countries led the way for how often their citizens reported getting drunk, with the USA, Canada and Australia closely following the UK at the top of the global rankings.

The report, which researchers claim to be the largest drug survey in the world, also found that the UK comes in second place behind Australia in how many people sought emergency treatment following alcohol use in the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, UK drinkers regretted just under a fifth (18.5 per cent) of their drinking sessions, compared to 20 per cent globally.

When it comes to gender, women consistently reported feeling regret after drinking more often than men.

Nevertheless, the report showed that people generally "overwhelmingly like getting drunk".