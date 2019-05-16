Tiger Forces to redeploy some units to northeast Latakia
May 16, 2019 - 15:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A number of units from the elite Tiger Forces are heading to the northeastern Latakia front to help with the ongoing battle at the key town of Kabani, a source said, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the source, the Tiger Forces will be tasked with helping the 42nd Brigade (Ghiath Forces) of the 4th Armored Division capture the mountaintop town of Kabani.
The source did not specify how many soldiers from the Tiger Forces are heading to Latakia; however, he did indicate that the remaining troops in northwestern Hama would be continuing their operations near Jabal Al-Zawiya.
For the Syrian Army, Kabani is an imperative military endeavor that will pave the way for their troops to impose fire control over the remaining areas inside the Latakia Governorate.
Furthermore, capturing Kabani will give the Syrian Army the territorial advantage should they choose to attack the key city of Jisr Al-Shughour.
There has been no word on whether or not the Syrian Army will push to Jisr Al-Shughour; however, if they do so, it will likely be a very violent battle with the militant groups in the area.
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Bookmakers believe Mkhitaryan won't travel to Azerbaijan Bookmakers mostly believe Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not travel to Azerbaijan for the Europa League final.
Europe Day events in Armenia will culminate in Yerevan on May 26 The EU Delegation to Armenia is holding Europe Day public celebrations in 5 Armenian cities and in Yerevan.
"Game of Thrones" fans start petition demanding HBO remake season 8 GOT is almost finished for good, and some fans have been voicing their dissatisfaction with how the story is unfolding.
Nominations open for 2020 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity As the world awaits the announcement of the 2019 Aurora Prize Laureate, nominations open for the 2020 edition.