Tiger Forces to redeploy some units to northeast Latakia

PanARMENIAN.Net - A number of units from the elite Tiger Forces are heading to the northeastern Latakia front to help with the ongoing battle at the key town of Kabani, a source said, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to the source, the Tiger Forces will be tasked with helping the 42nd Brigade (Ghiath Forces) of the 4th Armored Division capture the mountaintop town of Kabani.

The source did not specify how many soldiers from the Tiger Forces are heading to Latakia; however, he did indicate that the remaining troops in northwestern Hama would be continuing their operations near Jabal Al-Zawiya.

For the Syrian Army, Kabani is an imperative military endeavor that will pave the way for their troops to impose fire control over the remaining areas inside the Latakia Governorate.

Furthermore, capturing Kabani will give the Syrian Army the territorial advantage should they choose to attack the key city of Jisr Al-Shughour.

There has been no word on whether or not the Syrian Army will push to Jisr Al-Shughour; however, if they do so, it will likely be a very violent battle with the militant groups in the area.