Writer who fled Turkish prison receives Armenian passport
May 17, 2019 - 13:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish-Armenian writer Sevan Nişanyan, who escaped from a Turkish prison and fled the country in summer of 2017, has received an Armenian passport.
Nişanyan got his new citizenship at the Armenian Embassy in Athens, he said in a Facebook post.
“I take a great deal of pride in being a part of a hardworking and peaceful nation that has survived through history thanks to hard work,” the writer said.
“I’d like to thank Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and all those who helped me get this honor.
Nisanyan was arrested and imprisoned in Turkey for carrying out “illegal” construction in his own garden, charges that were so obviously made up by Turkish authorities who had been seeking ways to silence the outspoken scholar and writer.
Even the Turkish media said that his arrest was obviously an effort by Turkish authorities to frame him since he was a staunch critic of the Turkish regime.
