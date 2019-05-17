U.S. lawmakers pleased by outcome of U.S.-Armenia Strategic Dialogue
May 17, 2019 - 11:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Jackie Speier (D-CA), Peter King (R-NY) and Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ), on Thursday, May 16 released the following statement in response to the first U.S.-Armenia Strategic Dialogue.
"As co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, we are pleased by the outcome of the first U.S.-Armenia Strategic Dialogue which was successfully completed last week," they said in a statement.
"The Strategic Dialogue with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was the first since the conduct of free and fair elections earlier this year.
"We are pleased that the State Department is taking the opportunity to deepen our already strong bilateral ties to Armenia, and to extend targeted assistance to promote economic growth, advance good governance proposals, and realize the Armenian government’s democratic reform agenda.
"The Caucus looks forward to continuing to advocate for engagement with Armenia and assistance to strengthen Armenia’s democracy and economic development."
