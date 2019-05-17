Russian jets swarm militant positions in rural Aleppo
May 17, 2019 - 12:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Air Force reportedly launched several airstrikes over rural Aleppo on Thursday, May 16 night, targeting a number of sites belonging to the militants, Al-Masdar News reports.
Russian jets flying out of the Hmeimim Airbase in southwest Latakia made their way to the Aleppo Governorate, where they unleashed a flurry of airstrikes over Dart Izza, Kafr Hamra, Khan Al-Assal, Rashideen 4.
The Russian Air Force also targeted some areas in the Idlib Governorate, including the western region near the city of Jisr Al-Shughour.
The Russian airstrikes were launched shortly after the militants attempted to fire missiles at the Hmeimim Airbase.
No missiles managed to hit the Hmeimim Airbase, but the repeated attempts by the militant forces have prompted the Russian military to intensify their strikes across northwestern Syria.
Furthermore, the militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham prompted the response from the Russian Air Force when they once again attacked the Nayrab Refugee Camp in southern Aleppo.
