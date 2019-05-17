Armenia, Iraq joining forces to curb terrorists’ use of high techs
May 17, 2019 - 12:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The governments of Armenia and Iraq will sign a memorandum on cooperation in information and telecommunication technologies.
Under the agreement, the sides will work on cyber security and data protection measures to curb the illegal use of telecommunication and information technologies by terrorist groups.
Each party is obliged to not cause any material or moral damage to the other.
