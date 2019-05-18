Syrian air defenses "activated over suspected Israeli airstrikes"
May 18, 2019 - 10:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Syrian military source revealed on Friday, May 17 evening that their air defenses have been activated at the Mezzeh Airbase following a suspected breach of the country's airspace, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the Syrian military, they are engaging enemy projectiles that they suspect are from the Israeli Air Force.
No more details were provided.
