SME Banking Club’s Caucasus’19 conference features Ameriabank
May 18, 2019 - 13:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The SME Banking Club held Caucasus’19, the fifth annual regional banking conference in Caucasus region, in Tbilisi, in the course of which Ameriabank successfully presented a scoring system for online business loans for SMEs.s
Those behind the conference awarded certificates to the most innovative banks of 2018, with Ameriabank being one of them.
Ameriabank representatives presented the advantages of online loans provided through the scoring system and the impressive results the bank has seen in the 5 months of introducing the service.
The total volume of online loans provided through the new scoring system in just 5 months amounted to 89% in the SME retail loan portfolio and 94% of all the the SME loans provided, while SME customers grew by 60%.
SMEs can apply for AMD 1-10 million loans without visiting the bank, while the loans are provided without any loan disbursement fee or a pledge of real estate.
Legal entities first need to register on the online platform, specify the type, currency and size of the loan, fill in the details of the organization or owner, personal data and confirm the application. The answer will arrive within 5 minutes.
The system gives bank account holders the opportunity to file a loan application, get in touch with the bank and sign the loan agreement online.
Top stories
As of January 31, Armenia's foreign debts stood at $5.547 billion, but as of March 31 it has come down to $5.488 billion.
Lydian International Limited April 12 announced the Administrative Court of Armenia ruled in favor of Lydian.
Gegard Mousasi, a mixed martial artist of Armenian origin, will defend his middleweight title against American Rafael Lovato Jr.
The World Bank Group Board of Executive Directors endorsed the 2019-23 Country Partnership Framework for Armenia.
Partner news
Latest news
Jailed Armenian ex-President set to be released soon Kocharyan, who was the President of Armenia in 1998–2008, is accused of overthrowing the constitutional order and money laundering.
Karabakh troops remain committed to ceasefire The Karabakh frontline remained committed to the ceasefire to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
Kim Kardashian reveals name of fourth child with Kanye West Kim Kardashian West and her husband, the musician Kanye West, have named their new child Psalm after its recent birth via surrogate.
Movie theater with actual beds opens in Switzerland Of course, the cinema has the latest technology like IMAX laser and Dolby Atmos and serves gourmet foods.