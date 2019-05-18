SME Banking Club’s Caucasus’19 conference features Ameriabank

PanARMENIAN.Net - The SME Banking Club held Caucasus’19, the fifth annual regional banking conference in Caucasus region, in Tbilisi, in the course of which Ameriabank successfully presented a scoring system for online business loans for SMEs.s

Those behind the conference awarded certificates to the most innovative banks of 2018, with Ameriabank being one of them.

Ameriabank representatives presented the advantages of online loans provided through the scoring system and the impressive results the bank has seen in the 5 months of introducing the service.

The total volume of online loans provided through the new scoring system in just 5 months amounted to 89% in the SME retail loan portfolio and 94% of all the the SME loans provided, while SME customers grew by 60%.

SMEs can apply for AMD 1-10 million loans without visiting the bank, while the loans are provided without any loan disbursement fee or a pledge of real estate.

Legal entities first need to register on the online platform, specify the type, currency and size of the loan, fill in the details of the organization or owner, personal data and confirm the application. The answer will arrive within 5 minutes.

The system gives bank account holders the opportunity to file a loan application, get in touch with the bank and sign the loan agreement online.