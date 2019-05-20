Turkish-backed rebels "suffer big losses in Hama"

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish-backed Euphrates Shield forces sent a large number of reinforcements to the northwestern countryside of the Hama Governorate this past weekend. The primary reason for their redeployment was to help retake the areas their rebel allies lost earlier this month, Al-Masdar News reports.

Upon their arrival, the Turkish-backed rebels attempted to reclaim these lost areas near the key town of Kafr Naboudeh. During their attack on Sunday, the Euphrates Shield forces and their allies attempted to crack the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) lines at the Kafr Naboudeh front.

Despite their best efforts to advance in northwestern Hama, the Turkish-backed rebels were ultimately routed by the Syrian Arab Army and their allies after a fierce battle on Sunday.

According to a military source near the front-lines in northwestern Hama, the Turkish-backed rebels suffered heavy casualties near Kafr Naboudeh, prompting them to abandon their assault at this front. The source added that a large number of the casualties were from the Euphrates Shield forces that were redeployed to this front.

For the Syrian Arab Army, this was an important victory against the Turkish-backed rebels, especially after they suffered a number of casualties as a result of the Free Syrian Army’s ATGM attacks.