Sweden wants Assange to be detained in absentia
May 20, 2019 - 14:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Swedish prosecutor leading an investigation into a rape allegation against Julian Assange has filed a request with a local court for him to be detained in absentia, The Guardian reports.
If granted, the court order would be the first step in a process to have the WikiLeaks founder extradited from the UK, where he is serving a 50-week sentence for skipping bail.
Sweden reopened the rape investigation last week. It was begun in 2010 but dropped in 2017 after Assange took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.
Assange, who denies the accusation, was arrested in London last month after spending seven years inside the embassy.
“I request the district court to detain Assange in his absence, on probable cause suspected for rape,” the deputy chief prosecutor, Eva-Marie Persson, said in a statement on Monday.
She said she would issue a European arrest warrant for Assange to be surrendered to Sweden if the court decided to detain him.
Sweden’s decision to reopen the rape investigation casts doubt on where Assange may eventually end up, with US authorities already seeking his extradition over conspiracy charges relating to one of the biggest leaks of classified information.
A lawyer representing Assange in Sweden said he would tell the district court it could not investigate the prosecutor’s request until he had conferred with his client and learned whether or not he wished to oppose a detention order.
“Since he is in prison in England, it has so far not been possible even to speak to him by telephone,” Per Samuelson told Reuters.
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian PM congratulates Ukraine's new President Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky on assuming the office of President.
World's biggest cave is even bigger than previously thought A trio of British divers ventured to Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park to explore the cave's waterways.
Breakthrough treatment could make cancer "manageable" The first drugs designed to stop cancer cells becoming resistant to treatment may be available within the next decade.
Pashinyan urges demonstrators to restore access to Armenian courts Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has asked demonstrators to open entrance to the country's courts.