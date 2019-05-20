Drinking fruit juice could increase mortality risk: study

PanARMENIAN.Net - At first look, drinking fruit juices might be a great way to get the best of both worlds. Think about it, you get to have a nice, tasty and refreshing drink while also staying healthy since it’s mostly made of fruits. Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case. Turns out, drinking too much fruit juice may actually do more harm than good.

This is according to new evidence from recent studies, which revealed that fruit juices, like other sugary drinks, are just as bad for our health. The evidence was taken from analyzing years of health records of around 13,400 adults living in the U.S. This revealed a recurring thing: drinking an additional 12-ounce serving of juice everyday can increase the risk of death by 24 percent, Medical Daily reports.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that drinking juice alone can immediately cause death. Other factors also come into play, like a person’s overall health, or what other types of food are incorporated into their diets. This all comes down to how fruit juice, especially the sugar in it, is processed.

Essentially, our body’s biological response to the sugar in fruit juice is almost the same to our body’s response to the sugar in carbonated drinks, like soda and coke. Sugar from processed beverages also lacks the fiber found in whole fruit that helps slow down digestion and makes us feel full.

“There’s some pretty good evidence that when we drink liquid calories, like in the sugary beverages, we don’t eat less food as a result,” said Jean Welsh, a nutrition professor from Emory University who previously researched about sugar in processed drinks. Welsh also said that drinking fruit juice is basically just drinking sugar and water. There’s no “protein or fat to counteract that metabolism.”