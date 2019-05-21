Syrian army prepares to launch new offensive in country's northwestern

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies are preparing to launch the second phase of their northwestern Syria offensive, Al-Masdar news reports.

The first phase, which concentrated on the last areas under the control of the militants in northwestern Hama, paved the way for the Syrian Arab Army to reach the Jabal Shashabo area and the jihadist-held Al-Ghaab Plain.

The second phase of the offensive will concentrate on the Al-Ghaab Plain, which has been disputed since the Jaysh Al-Fateh offensive in the Spring of 2015.

In order for this offensive to be successful, the Syrian Army will also need to capture the key mountaintop town of Kabani, which overlooks much of the Al-Ghaab Plain and the nearby city of Jisr Al-Shughour.

This offensive will likely be successful if they can expel Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party from Kabani.

Below is a video that was released by the Anna News Agency this week; it shows the Syrian Army in the northwestern countryside of Hama near the southern corridor of the militant-held areas of the Al-Ghaab Plain.