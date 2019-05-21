Ukraine urges U.S. to increase sanctions on Russia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed the country's reforms and "counteraction to Russia's aggression" with representatives of the United States who arrived in Kyiv to take part in the official ceremony of Zelensky's inauguration, UNIAN reports.

"The United States is a powerful and serious partner for Ukraine, first of all, in overcoming Russia's aggression," the Ukrainian leader said.

"We will not be able to overcome the Russian aggression in Donbas and Crimea alone.

"Therefore, we need your help.

"I would like to urge the United States to keep increasing sanctions against the Russian Federation."

Zelensky, who has no previous political experience, scored a landslide victory in last month's presidential election.

In the election the former television actor ousted incumbent Petro Poroshenko, who had been in power since 2014.

Zelensky has promised to tackle corruption, but has given few details of his plans since winning by a landslide on 21 April.