PACE urges Armenia to refrain from pressuring judiciary
May 21, 2019 - 18:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Yuliya Lovochkina and Andrej Sircelj, co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of Armenia, warned the country on Tuesday, May 21 to refrain from pressuring its judiciary.
“Political stakeholders must refrain from actions and statements that could be perceived as exerting pressure on the judiciary,” said the co-rapporteurs, following a statement by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan calling on citizens to block the entrances and exits of courts, on May 19.
The call followed a judge’s decision to release former President Kocharyan from pre-trial detention.
“Without prejudice to the merits of this decision, we wish to emphasise that the independence of the judiciary is a pre-requisite for the rule of law, and that the rule of law is therefore best served by the absence of any interference from political actors. There are clear legal procedures, such as appeals to a higher court, to challenge a court decision that seems questionable. Respecting the rule of law requires respecting the procedures that exist to protect all citizens, irrespective of who they are.”
"However, we recognise that the reaction of the public to this court decision underscores the still low level of public trust in the judiciary. Judicial reforms remain a priority and we welcome Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's stated desire for far-reaching reform of the judicial system, particularly with regard to the fight against corruption, as well as his wish to associate the Council of Europe with it,” said the co-rapporteurs.
Pashinyan said Monday that the judicial system in Armenia is still not legitimate.
In a live address on Monday, the PM addressed demonstrators blocking access to courts across the country.
During the past year, he said in his speech, political changes have taken place in Armenia that have helped create legitimate legislative and executive powers, “but the judicial system continues to be non-legitimate.”
Pashinyan said that it (the judicial system - Ed.) is a threat to the Armenian people.
According to the head of the government, all the judges from now on must be subjected to vetting, which means that people must have access to information about the political ties they have, their property, former activity, individual and professional characteristics
He said all the judges who handed out verdicts disputed in the European Court of Human Rights, must resign or be fired.
Judges “who know that they cannot work unbiased and objective” must resign too, he said.
Top stories
"We should be resolute about condemning denigration of victims and justification of heinous crimes," the Minister said.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a brief meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.
25 years ago, the trilateral Agreement on the cessation of fire and hostilities was signed by Artsakh, Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Portillo maintained that the Armenian Genocide is an episode in history that has been silenced and hidden.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
[UPDATED] S̶a̶u̶d̶i̶ ̶A̶r̶a̶b̶i̶a̶ ̶w̶i̶l̶l̶ ̶f̶i̶n̶a̶n̶c̶i̶a̶l̶l̶y̶ ̶s̶p̶o̶n̶s̶o̶r̶ ̶A̶r̶m̶e̶n̶i̶a̶n̶ ̶G̶e̶n̶o̶c̶i̶d̶e̶ ̶r̶e̶s̶o̶l̶u̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶U̶.̶S̶.̶
Latest news
Coffee helps develop healthy gut microbes, aids bowel movements There has been anecdotal evidence that coffee drinkers swear by their morning cup for normal morning bowel movements.
Family gets new home after living in metal container for 30 years Socially insecure families living in different Armenian provinces have been informed about being included in a housing program.
Islamic State ambushes Syrian troops in country's east The IS has ambushed a group of soldiers from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the eastern region of Syria.
Jamie Oliver restaurant empire collapses Jamie Oliver’s restaurant empire is calling in administrators, putting more than 1,000 jobs at risk.