// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Turkey reportedly used ceasefire to reinforce northwest Syria

Turkey reportedly used ceasefire to reinforce northwest Syria
May 22, 2019 - 10:55 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey proposed and implemented a 72-hour-long ceasefire in northwestern Syria over the weekend to reinforce several front-lines with their rebel proxy forces, a source from the Syrian military said Wednesday, May 22, according to Al-Masdar News.

“The ceasefire was used by Turkey to redeploy their terrorists from occupied Afrin to Hama,” the source from the Syrian Army’s 11th Division stated, adding that “Turkey begged Russia for a ceasefire and they agreed. They do this every time their terrorists lose ground.”

The "terrorists" referenced in the quote are members of the Turkish-backed Euphrates Shield forces, who recently redeployed from the Afrin region in northern Aleppo to the Idlib-Hama axis.

As soon as they arrived in northwestern Hama, they began launching heavy attacks along the Kafr Naboudeh front. Despite their best efforts, however, they were unable to make any gains.

On Monday evening, the Euphrates Shield joined forces with the militant groups in northwestern Syria to launch a large-scale counter-offensive in Kafr Naboudeh. The militant groups are claiming they have seized Kafr Naboudeh; however, no visual proof has been released to corroborate their reports.

Photo. AP
Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Turkey used ceasefire to reinforce northwest Syria for massive counter-offensive: source
 Top stories
Nicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversaryNicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversary
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Mass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotelsMass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotels
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Arnault family pledge €200 million to help rebuild Notre-DameArnault family pledge €200 million to help rebuild Notre-Dame
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Armenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crashArmenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Tehran says no looming war between U.S., Iran
People will be drinking more in the next decade: study
Drug reportedly helps Alzheimer’s patients sleep better
Syrian army begins offensive in Latakia, captures first area
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Game of Thrones: HBO executive rules out Arya Stark sequel If the series finale of "Game of Thrones" left you unsatisfied, don't hold your breath for a sequel to make it all better.
Prominent commentator won't travel to UEL final over Mkhitaryan absence "I am deeply disappointed with the situation with Henrikh Mkhitaryan," Vasily Utkin said in a tweet.
Special cannabis banks will be created in California The state-chartered cannabis banks will help the industry get around restrictions on access to banking services.
Ukraine President wants referendum on format of talks with Russia Volodymyr Zelensky wants to initiate a referendum on the issue of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.