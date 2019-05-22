Game of Thrones: HBO executive rules out Arya Stark sequel
May 22, 2019 - 11:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - If the series finale of "Game of Thrones" left you unsatisfied, don't hold your breath for a sequel to make it all better, CNN says.
HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that there will absolutely not be a sequel. (HBO is owned by WarnerMedia, CNN's parent company.)
The television series, based on the books of George R.R. Martin and adapted by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, ended with an abbreviated season, leaving some wanting more.
"(Benioff and Weiss) made this decision a long time ago and they're doing it exactly how they planned to do it," Bloys told the outlet.
To the rumbles that there could be an opening for a sequel, perhaps featuring Arya Stark as she ventures west of Westeros, Bloys gave THR a definitive response.
"Nope, nope, nope. No," he told the news outlet.
"I don't want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it. I want to let it be the artistic piece they've got," Bloys said.
But just because a sequel is ruled out, doesn't mean there won't be more "Game of Thrones" content to come. Bloys told the outlet that there are three prequel projects in the works. Two are in development and the pilot for the third will film in June, he said.
So, will fans definitely get three more peeks into Martin's world?
"Who knows?!" Bloys told THR. "I'm not ruling it in, and I'm not ruling it out!"
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Prominent commentator won't travel to UEL final over Mkhitaryan absence "I am deeply disappointed with the situation with Henrikh Mkhitaryan," Vasily Utkin said in a tweet.
Special cannabis banks will be created in California The state-chartered cannabis banks will help the industry get around restrictions on access to banking services.
Ukraine President wants referendum on format of talks with Russia Volodymyr Zelensky wants to initiate a referendum on the issue of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.
Turkey reportedly used ceasefire to reinforce northwest Syria “The ceasefire was used by Turkey to redeploy their terrorists from occupied Afrin to Hama,” a source said.