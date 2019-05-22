Most e-cigarette smokers want to quit: study
May 22, 2019 - 18:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Most people who smoke e-cigarettes want to quit and many have tried to reduce their use, according to Rutgers researchers, News Medical reports.
The study, published in the journal Nicotine & Tobacco Research, is the first to examine e-cigarette users' past attempts and current intentions to quit e-cigarettes in a representative sample of adult e-cigarette users in the United States.
About 10 million U.S. adults smoke e-cigarettes. Most of these users also smoke traditional cigarettes, though many use them to try to quit traditional cigarettes.
The study found that more than 60 percent of e-cigarette users want to quit using e-cigarettes and 16 percent plan to quit in the next month. More than 25 percent have tried to quit using e-cigarettes in the past year.
