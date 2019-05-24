EU supports "comprehensive, far-reaching" judicial reform in Armenia
May 24, 2019 - 10:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The EU Delegation and EU Member States resident in Armenia consider that a comprehensive and far-reaching judicial reform based on a high-quality, whole-of-sector reform strategy, is vital for Armenia's democratic future, a statement said Thursday, May 23.
"We welcome the unequivocal commitment by the Armenian government to pursue justice reform in accordance with the Armenian Constitution and Armenia's international commitments, in particular those stemming from its membership in the Council of Europe and in consultation with civil society and international experts, including the Venice Commission. The independence and impartiality of the judiciary is a fundamental pillar of the constitutional order and the rule of law," said the EU Delegation and EU Member States Embassies resident in Armenia.
"In line with our mutual commitments under CEPA and as part of a policy dialogue to support Armenia in designing a new Justice Strategy, the EU stands ready to provide technical and financial assistance.
"We look forward to an independent, efficient and accountable judiciary being put in place in Armenia for the benefit of its citizens."
Top stories
Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia badly needs a truly independent and impartial judicial system.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has asked demonstrators to open entrance to the country's courts.
Pashinyan’s call for blocking the court entrances came after a judge ordered the release of Robert Kocharyan.
Kocharyan, who was the President of Armenia in 1998–2008, is accused of overthrowing the constitutional order and money laundering.
