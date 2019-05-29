Police in Baku stops fans wearing Mkhitaryan’s football shirt (video) (video)
May 29, 2019 - 12:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The police in Baku stopped fans wearing football shirts with the midfielder of London’s Arsenal and the Armenian national team, Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s surname.
SNTV shared a video on the Twitter account showing how an Azeri policeman stops a group of Arsenal fans with Mkhitaryan’s shirts on walking in Baku and lets them go after a while.
On May 29 in Baku Europe League Final game Arsenal vs Chelsea will take place. Earlier, Arsenal football club had officially announced that due to security reasons Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not participate in the game. The fans of the football club had organized a petition on Change.org platform demanding to boycott the final game.
Top stories
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be travelling with Arsenal for their Uefa Europa League final against Chelsea.
Arsenal boss Unai Emery has made it clear he wants Armenia's Henrikh Mkhitaryan to play in the Europa League final.
Ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva said on May 10 that "many major sports events have been hosted in Azerbaijan."
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has missed games in Azerbaijan for Arsenal and former club Dortmund in recent years.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news