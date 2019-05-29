Police in Baku stops fans wearing Mkhitaryan’s football shirt (video)

PanARMENIAN.Net - The police in Baku stopped fans wearing football shirts with the midfielder of London’s Arsenal and the Armenian national team, Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s surname.

SNTV shared a video on the Twitter account showing how an Azeri policeman stops a group of Arsenal fans with Mkhitaryan’s shirts on walking in Baku and lets them go after a while.

On May 29 in Baku Europe League Final game Arsenal vs Chelsea will take place. Earlier, Arsenal football club had officially announced that due to security reasons Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not participate in the game. The fans of the football club had organized a petition on Change.org platform demanding to boycott the final game.