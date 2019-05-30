Bakhtadze thanks Pashinyan for his contribution to close cooperation between two countries
May 30, 2019 - 12:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Prime Minister of Georgia, Mamuka Bakhtadze sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on the Day of the First Republic.
“It is remarkable, that more than a century ago, Georgia and Armenia almost at the same time laid the foundations of modern democratic states, the development and reinforcement of which we are successfully continuing currently”, reads the message.
Bakhtadze thanked Pashinyan for his contribution to the friendship and close cooperation between the two countries. “I hope that our sincere dialogue and experience exchange will promote further deepening of centuries-old friendship and good neighborly relations between Georgia and Armenia and the development of new dynamic relations as well as will have a positive impact on strengthening regional peace”, stated the official message of Mamuka Bakhtadze.
