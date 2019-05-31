Artsakh welcomes participants of ConiFA Europe football championship
May 31, 2019 - 17:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The third Europe ConiFA (Independent Football Associations Confederation) championship kicks off on June 1 in Artsakh.
The sports event will take place in 4 cities including Stepanakert, Askeran Martakert and Martuni, and will last till June 9. At the “We and Our Mountains” monument, the participating teams will be officially welcomed by the Grandmother and the Grandfather as well as by the grandchild and the Artsakhian football fans.
Players from Abkhazia and South Ossetia have already enjoyed the hospitality of Artsakhians on May 30. Football teams of Western Armenia, Sekey region and Sapmi will be in Artsakh on May 31. On June 1 Artsakh will welcome the teams of Padania and Chameria.
The first day of the event is entirely dedicated to the official opening ceremony and hence the first actual game will take place only on June 2.
