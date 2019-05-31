// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Artsakh welcomes participants of ConiFA Europe football championship

Artsakh welcomes participants of ConiFA Europe football championship
May 31, 2019 - 17:59 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The third Europe ConiFA (Independent Football Associations Confederation) championship kicks off on June 1 in Artsakh.

The sports event will take place in 4 cities including Stepanakert, Askeran Martakert and Martuni, and will last till June 9. At the “We and Our Mountains” monument, the participating teams will be officially welcomed by the Grandmother and the Grandfather as well as by the grandchild and the Artsakhian football fans.

Players from Abkhazia and South Ossetia have already enjoyed the hospitality of Artsakhians on May 30. Football teams of Western Armenia, Sekey region and Sapmi will be in Artsakh on May 31. On June 1 Artsakh will welcome the teams of Padania and Chameria.

The first day of the event is entirely dedicated to the official opening ceremony and hence the first actual game will take place only on June 2.

 Top stories
Armenia warns against denigration of genocide victimsArmenia warns against denigration of genocide victims
"We should be resolute about condemning denigration of victims and justification of heinous crimes," the Minister said.
Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders talk Karabakh in BrusselsArmenian, Azerbaijani leaders talk Karabakh in Brussels
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a brief meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.
Karabakh: 1995 deal remains legal basis for preserving ceasefireKarabakh: 1995 deal remains legal basis for preserving ceasefire
25 years ago, the trilateral Agreement on the cessation of fire and hostilities was signed by Artsakh, Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Former Azeri leader "negotiated conflict with Karabakh ex-President"
[UPDATED] S̶a̶u̶d̶i̶ ̶A̶r̶a̶b̶i̶a̶ ̶w̶i̶l̶l̶ ̶f̶i̶n̶a̶n̶c̶i̶a̶l̶l̶y̶ ̶s̶p̶o̶n̶s̶o̶r̶ ̶A̶r̶m̶e̶n̶i̶a̶n̶ ̶G̶e̶n̶o̶c̶i̶d̶e̶ ̶r̶e̶s̶o̶l̶u̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶U̶.̶S̶.̶
Italy's Chamber of Deputies recognizes Armenian Genocide
Armenia, Djibouti establish diplomatic relations
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Sport
 Latest news
Armenia in the same group with Portugal, Italy and Spain at UEFA European Under-19 Championship
Parliament to discuss tax code during June extraordinary session
Damage to state worth AMD 8․672 billion revealed in MD purchases during 3 months of 2019, AMD 2.488 billion already recovered
Makunts: Project on vetting is almost ready