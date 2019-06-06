// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Moscow says "doing everything" to help resolve Karabakh conflict

Moscow says
June 6, 2019 - 12:03 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Moscow is doing everything to help resolve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said in reference to violations of ceasefire in the conflict zone.

“We are doing everything to reach the settlement of the long-term and protracted crisis in the region,” said Zakharova.

According to her, all information about the results of the visit by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to the region is reflected in a joint statement issued by the mediators following the visit.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (United States), Stephane Visconti (France), and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk on May 27. The meeting focused on the Karabakh conflict settlement process, including the formation of a peace-conducive atmosphere.

 Top stories
Armenia warns against denigration of genocide victimsArmenia warns against denigration of genocide victims
"We should be resolute about condemning denigration of victims and justification of heinous crimes," the Minister said.
Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders talk Karabakh in BrusselsArmenian, Azerbaijani leaders talk Karabakh in Brussels
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a brief meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Former Azeri leader "negotiated conflict with Karabakh ex-President"
[UPDATED] S̶a̶u̶d̶i̶ ̶A̶r̶a̶b̶i̶a̶ ̶w̶i̶l̶l̶ ̶f̶i̶n̶a̶n̶c̶i̶a̶l̶l̶y̶ ̶s̶p̶o̶n̶s̶o̶r̶ ̶A̶r̶m̶e̶n̶i̶a̶n̶ ̶G̶e̶n̶o̶c̶i̶d̶e̶ ̶r̶e̶s̶o̶l̶u̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶U̶.̶S̶.̶
Italy's Chamber of Deputies recognizes Armenian Genocide
Aram I: first step of complete Armenia is joining Artsakh to RA
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Hospital refutes jailed former lawmaker has gone into a coma Deputy director of Grigor Lusavorish medical center in Yerevan has refuted earlier media publications.
Bodies of climbers, 11 tonnes of rubbish collected in Everest clean-up A Nepal government expedition to Mount Everest has removed 11 tonnes of rubbish and four dead bodies from the mountain.
Council of Europe: Azerbaijan has not implemented priority recommendations ECRI recommended that the authorities create conditions under which a diverse and independent civil society can develop.
Armenia unveils WCIT 2019 Asian businessmen Aleksandr Yesayan has presented preparations for the WCIT 2019 and participation opportunities to the leaders of 60 companies.