Moscow says "doing everything" to help resolve Karabakh conflict
June 6, 2019 - 12:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Moscow is doing everything to help resolve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said in reference to violations of ceasefire in the conflict zone.
“We are doing everything to reach the settlement of the long-term and protracted crisis in the region,” said Zakharova.
According to her, all information about the results of the visit by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to the region is reflected in a joint statement issued by the mediators following the visit.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (United States), Stephane Visconti (France), and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk on May 27. The meeting focused on the Karabakh conflict settlement process, including the formation of a peace-conducive atmosphere.
Top stories
"We should be resolute about condemning denigration of victims and justification of heinous crimes," the Minister said.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a brief meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
[UPDATED] S̶a̶u̶d̶i̶ ̶A̶r̶a̶b̶i̶a̶ ̶w̶i̶l̶l̶ ̶f̶i̶n̶a̶n̶c̶i̶a̶l̶l̶y̶ ̶s̶p̶o̶n̶s̶o̶r̶ ̶A̶r̶m̶e̶n̶i̶a̶n̶ ̶G̶e̶n̶o̶c̶i̶d̶e̶ ̶r̶e̶s̶o̶l̶u̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶U̶.̶S̶.̶
Latest news
Hospital refutes jailed former lawmaker has gone into a coma Deputy director of Grigor Lusavorish medical center in Yerevan has refuted earlier media publications.
Bodies of climbers, 11 tonnes of rubbish collected in Everest clean-up A Nepal government expedition to Mount Everest has removed 11 tonnes of rubbish and four dead bodies from the mountain.
Council of Europe: Azerbaijan has not implemented priority recommendations ECRI recommended that the authorities create conditions under which a diverse and independent civil society can develop.
Armenia unveils WCIT 2019 Asian businessmen Aleksandr Yesayan has presented preparations for the WCIT 2019 and participation opportunities to the leaders of 60 companies.