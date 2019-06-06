Three dead as helicopter crashes in Georgia
June 6, 2019 - 17:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A helicopter owned by the Adjara Group Company crashed in Kazbegi in Georgia's Mtskheta-Mtianeti region, causing the deaths of all three individuals onboard – one pilot and two employees of the company – on Thursday, June 6.
Expert-criminalists, rescue teams and emergency medical staff have been working on site.
An investigation has already been launched by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia to probe the possible violation of safety regulations or procedures for operating air way transport traffic that results in the death of two or more persons.
The Adjara Group company sent its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and is cooperating with the investigation.
