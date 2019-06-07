// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Former French PM will attend Summit of Minds in Armenia

Former French PM will attend Summit of Minds in Armenia
June 7, 2019 - 17:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian hosted former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin in Yerevan on Friday, June 7, Sarkissian's office reveals.

The former French Premier is in Armenia to participate in the 2019 edition of the Summit of Minds to be held in the cities of Yerevan and Dilijan on June 7-9.

Villepin hailed the idea of Armenia hosting the event that is usually arranged in the French town of Chamonix, which, he said, can become an interesting platform for sharing ideas, knowledge and experience.

Once a year, the Summit of Minds brings together 300 personalities and their partners in Chamonix for a three day conference centered on new ideas and friendships.

The Monthly Barometer - an analytical and predictive newsletter - will serve as the General Partner of the event dubbed the Armenian Summit of Minds.

 Top stories
PM says judicial system in Armenia not legitimatePM says judicial system in Armenia not legitimate
In a live address on Monday, the PM addressed demonstrators blocking access to courts across the country.
Azerbaijan's drills Azerbaijan's drills "a response to Armenia's resolve not to cede land"
Azerbaijan is holding major military drills on March 11-15 but has not notified the OSCE of such plans.
Pashinyan will discuss negotiations format with Azerbaijan's leaderPashinyan will discuss negotiations format with Azerbaijan's leader
Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan said the contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been informal.
Pashinyan, Putin talk allied relations over the phonePashinyan, Putin talk allied relations over the phone
The two discussed allied relations between the two countries as well as issues related to bilateral ties.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Nikol Pashinyan not re-elected as Armenia PM
Armenia PM heading to Paris
Armenia snap election campaigns set to start on November 26
Pashinyan: Operative connection was established between governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Sleep apps cause anxiety and insomnia: expert Sleep-tracking apps are making people so anxious and obsessed about their sleep that they are developing insomnia.
Rhythmic control of "brain waves" can reportedly boost memory Controlling the frequency of 'brain waves' could provide a key to unlock conditions such as Alzheimer's disease.
Researchers looking for ways to find Alzheimer’s risk through eye exam People with age-related macular degeneration were more likely to develop dementia compared with people who did not have it.
ADB reaffirms commitment to support Armenia's growth Shixin Chen met President Armen Sarkissian; Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan; Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan.