Former French PM will attend Summit of Minds in Armenia
June 7, 2019 - 17:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian hosted former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin in Yerevan on Friday, June 7, Sarkissian's office reveals.
The former French Premier is in Armenia to participate in the 2019 edition of the Summit of Minds to be held in the cities of Yerevan and Dilijan on June 7-9.
Villepin hailed the idea of Armenia hosting the event that is usually arranged in the French town of Chamonix, which, he said, can become an interesting platform for sharing ideas, knowledge and experience.
Once a year, the Summit of Minds brings together 300 personalities and their partners in Chamonix for a three day conference centered on new ideas and friendships.
The Monthly Barometer - an analytical and predictive newsletter - will serve as the General Partner of the event dubbed the Armenian Summit of Minds.
