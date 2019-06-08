Syrian Army, militants engaged in deadliest battle in Hama
June 8, 2019 - 12:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham are involved in the deadliest battle of the month in northwestern Hama, Al-Masdar News reports.
What began as a successful month for the Syrian Arab Army has since turned in a blood bath with all warring parties trading heavy offensives along the Hama-Idlib axis.
The death from this week’s battles has already exceeded over 100 dead, as a surprise Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham offensive has resulted in little map changes and heavy losses.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the militants suffered over 120 casualties during their offensive on Thursday night.
A source from the Syrian military was more conservative with their numbers, as they claimed the militant death toll was estimated between 60-70.
The source added that the Syrian Arab Army and their allies from the National Defense Forces (NDF) lost 39 soldiers during the battles on Thursday and Friday.
The majority of the Syrian Army’s dead were reported on Thursday night when Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham broke through their lines at the small town of Jibeen.
As of now, the militants are in control of two out of the three areas they targeted on Thursday night; however, the Syrian Arab Army is working to retake these sites in order to secure the region north of Mhardeh.
