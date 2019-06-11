Leonardo da Vinci’s "Salvator Mundi" kept on Saudi prince's yacht: report
June 11, 2019 - 12:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The world’s most expensive artwork – Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece "Salvator Mundi" – has reportedly been installed on Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman’s superyacht, The Guardian reports.
The location of the painting has been a mystery since it was sold for a record $450m (£350m) at auction by Christie’s in New York in 2017. On Monday, Artnet, an art industry news service, reported that the 500-year-old painting was being kept on Prince Mohammed’s €500m (£440m) 134m yacht, Serene.
Artnet said “two principals involved in the transaction” had told its reporter that “the work was whisked away in the middle of the night on MBS’s plane and relocated to his yacht, the Serene”.
The "Salvator Mundi" (Latin for Saviour of the World), which has been at the centre of a storm of controversy over suggestions that it was painted by one of Leonardo’s assistants and not the man himself, had been due to go on display at a Middle East outpost of Paris’s Louvre gallery last September.
“Having spent so long undiscovered, this masterpiece is now our gift to the world,” Mohamed Khalifa al-Mubarak, the chairman of Abu Dhabi’s department of culture and tourism, said in June 2018. “We look forward to welcoming people from near and far to witness its beauty.”
However, just week’s before the scheduled unveiling on 18 September, the opening was postponed and has not been rescheduled.
The Saudi embassies in London and Washington did not respond to requests for comment on the painting’s whereabouts. A spokeswoman for Christie’s did not comment on the location of the painting or its provenance.
Earlier this month, one of the world’s leading experts on Leonardo criticised Christie’s for wrongly suggesting in its cataloguing of the Salvator Mundi that she was among scholars who had attributed the picture to the Renaissance master. Dr Carmen Bambach, a curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, told the Guardian: “That is not representative of my opinion.”
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia face Greece in UEFA European qualifiers Armenia face Greece in the UEFA European Championship qualifying round on Tuesday, June 11 in Athens.
Two female Armenian soldiers join UNIFIL Two female Armenian soldiers have for the first time been recruited in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.
Biggest music event in Caucasus, Tbilisi Open Air turns 10 The diverse line-up of the three-day event includes international headliners like Franz Ferdinand, Mogwai, UNKLE.
Passenger traffic in Armenian airports grows 12% In May 2019, the two airports of Armenia served 243,016 people in total, up by 11.7% against the same period last year.