Egypt: King Tut statue up for auction in London might have been stolen
June 11, 2019 - 16:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Egypt is attempting to halt the sale of an ancient statue at Christie's auction house in London over concerns that it may have been stolen, CNN reports.
The 11-inch statue with features reminiscent of the Pharaoh Tutankhamun is set to lead a London auction on July 4, according to Christie's. Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities has appealed to Christie's and UNESCO to halt the sale, and requested to see documents proving its provenance, according to a statement from the ministry.
Officials from the Egyptian embassy in London asked the UK Foreign Office to return the statue, as well as calling for the sale of other Egyptian artifacts at the planned auction to be halted.
"Once again, we will not be negligent or allow anybody to sell any Egyptian artifact whatsoever," reads the statement.
However Christie's has moved to assuage worries over the ownership of the statue.
"Ancient objects by their nature cannot be traced over millennia," the auction house in a statement sent to CNN. "It is hugely important to establish recent ownership and legal right to sell which we have clearly done."
In a press release on the auction, Christie's revealed the statue was acquired from Munich-based dealer Heinz Herzer in 1985, and was previously owned by Joseph Messina and Prinz Wilhelm von Thurn und Taxis.
"We would not offer for sale any object where there was concern over ownership or export," continued the statement.
"Christie's strictly adheres to bilateral treaties and international laws with respect to cultural property and patrimony."
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia face Greece in UEFA European qualifiers Armenia face Greece in the UEFA European Championship qualifying round on Tuesday, June 11 in Athens.
Two female Armenian soldiers join UNIFIL Two female Armenian soldiers have for the first time been recruited in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.
Biggest music event in Caucasus, Tbilisi Open Air turns 10 The diverse line-up of the three-day event includes international headliners like Franz Ferdinand, Mogwai, UNKLE.
Passenger traffic in Armenian airports grows 12% In May 2019, the two airports of Armenia served 243,016 people in total, up by 11.7% against the same period last year.