Israeli military "launches heavy assault on southern Syria"
June 12, 2019 - 10:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Israeli military launched a powerful assault on southern Syria last night, hitting a number of sites along the Quneitra-Daraa axis, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a military source in Damascus, the Israeli military unleashed a heavy barrage of missiles that targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in and around the town of Tal Al-Harrah in the Dara’a Governorate.
The source said the Syrian Army intercepted some of the missiles, but that the remaining managed to hit their intended targets in southern Syria.
Last night’s attack by the Israeli military is likely a retaliatory strike for the projectile that was fired into the occupied Golan Heights last week.
Even though the Syrian military denied firing any projectiles towards Mount Hermon (Jabal Sheikh), Israel holds them responsible for anything that targets their security.
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia's Sarkissian congratulates Putin on Russia’s Day Armen Sarkissian on June 12 sent a message to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to congratulate on Russia’s Day.
Armenia PM hosts OSCE envoy for Karabakh discussion Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.
New members join Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues New Members have joined the Congressional Caucus and co-sponsored the Armenian Genocide resolution.
Armenia welcomes Dutch response to Erdogan's denialist remarks Yerevan welcomes the int'l reaction against denialist remarks by Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Armenian Genocide, said Naghdalyan.