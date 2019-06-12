// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Israeli military "launches heavy assault on southern Syria"

Israeli military
June 12, 2019 - 10:59 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Israeli military launched a powerful assault on southern Syria last night, hitting a number of sites along the Quneitra-Daraa axis, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Israeli military unleashed a heavy barrage of missiles that targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in and around the town of Tal Al-Harrah in the Dara’a Governorate.

The source said the Syrian Army intercepted some of the missiles, but that the remaining managed to hit their intended targets in southern Syria.

Last night’s attack by the Israeli military is likely a retaliatory strike for the projectile that was fired into the occupied Golan Heights last week.

Even though the Syrian military denied firing any projectiles towards Mount Hermon (Jabal Sheikh), Israel holds them responsible for anything that targets their security.

