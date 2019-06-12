Georgia joining Azerbaijan and Turkey's military drills
June 12, 2019 - 16:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria has revealed that Georgia will be joining Azerbaijan and Turkey's military drills.
Izoria's comments came after a meeting with his Azerbaijani and Turkish counterparts in Gabala, Azerbaijan.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the meeting, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the defense ministers of three countries will evaluate the needs of their countries and region in terms of security and defense.
During the meeting, an exchange of views will be held on the prospects for developing cooperation in a trilateral format, ensuring security of regional projects and a number of other issues.
